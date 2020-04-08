1 hour ago

An estimated 1.43 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus globally.

This is according to Johns Hopkins University.

The University says over 82,000 persons have died from the virus globally.

DGN Online has been tracking the global situation regarding the pandemic.

In the US on Tuesday, April 7 alone, over 1,858 persons died from the virus according to Johns Hopkins University.

New York City alone accounted for 806 deaths.

Confirmed cases in the US are around 400,000, with the death toll at least 12,900, as reported by the University.

Spain, Italy and the UK continue to battle the virus as do African nations.

DGN