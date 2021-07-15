1 hour ago

There are currently 166 active cases of COVID-19 in schools amid a surge in active cases in the country.

Providing a breakdown of the active cases of COVID-19 in schools today in Accra, the Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye said the Achimota School has 75 cases, Swedru Senior High School (SHS) has four cases, Asanteman SHS has 26 cases, Agona SHS has 17 cases, KNUST has 10 cases, Jacobu SHS has and Technical has eight cases, Konadu Yiadom SHS has four cases and the University of Education has six cases.

The International School of Ahafo, Newmont Site has two cases and an unnamed school in the Oti region has 1 case.

GHS figures also indicate that a total of 363 schools have recorded cases of COVID-19 with a cumulative count of 2,323 cases since January.

Surge

The country as of July 11, 2021, has 2,512 active cases which Dr. Kumah Aboagye says is the result of the poor adherence to COVID-19 protocols and the infectious Delta variant of the disease at workplaces and schools.

The country has also recorded 98,114 cases of COVID-19, 94,796 recoveries and 806 deaths from the illness.

The Greater Accra Region and the Ashanti Region remain the hotspot for the disease in the country with 1,384 and 771 active cases respectively.

Source: graphic.com.gh