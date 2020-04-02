2 hours ago

The CEO of GIHOC Distilleries, Mr Maxwell Kofi Jumah has asked Ghana's Electoral Commission to suspend this year’s elections over the coronavirus outbreak.

He said Ghana has managed the coronavirus pandemic well hence must extend her support to other countries rather than focus on the forthcoming general elections.

He said on Accra FM Thursday, April 2 that: “We are fortunate to have had a President like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at this critical time because he is intelligent.

“We all know he is a problem solver and I’m so proud of him.”

“But, for me, I think we shouldn’t go to the polls this year to vote.

"We will need to assist neighbouring countries to deal with the COVD-19 because we have managed the coronavirus very well. If we don’t do that the problem in the neighbouring countries can affect us again." Ghana closed its borders as part of moves to deal with the COVID-19.

Source: peacefmonline