1 hour ago

Six Nigerien citizens who were put under mandatory quarantine after they were arrested for attempting to use illegal routes to travel outside the country have escaped from a holding centre at Asato in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.

They were part of 37 commuters arrested at the countryside following the president’s directive on restrictive movement in the capital and Ashanti Regions earlier this month.

The Nigeriens claimed that they were returning from Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region where their mainstay – polishing finger and toes nails – is no longer encouraging.

Accra based JoyNews, reports that that the incident happened when health officials went there to check on them on Monday but found an empty building without any notice.

According to District Chief Executive (DCE) of Kadjebi, Maxwell Asiedu, there is a high possibility the escapees are still in the area “because they left their belongings, bags. Their slippers and other things were still in the room.”

He narrated that the policeman on guard duty at the facility said he had stepped out to get an item in the area but got back to meet their absence.

Mr. Asiedu pleaded with the public to volunteer information on the possible whereabouts of the Nigeriens on the run, hinting that a search had been mounted to arrest them.

Oti Region has recorded 13 Coronavirus, indicating a rise by 3. This brings the country’s total of confirmed infections to 1,279 as of Friday, April 24.

134 patients have recovered whereas 10 have perished.

Source: Ghanaweb