59 minutes ago

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto says the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Ghana provides a golden opportunity for the country to optimize its potential for food production.

He said the conditions created by the Coronavirus will allow Ghana to meet its domestic needs, grow agriculture export and create jobs for the youths.

He made this known at a press briefing in Accra on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

He said: “In the wake of export banned in countries from where we import foods items like rice and poultry, it provides comparing situation for us to put strategic measures in place to ramp up production for all our key commodities."

He said COVID-19 also gives the country the opportunity to intensify agro-processing, thus reducing post-harvest loss and ensuring all year run food availability whilst creating the needed jobs.