2 hours ago

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has warned if Ghanaians flout other measures put in place to stop the spread of the virus and there is a spike of infections, a more draconian measure will be imposed.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday lifted a three-week partial lockdown imposed in the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi districts.

Some videos that have emerged on social media show some persons jubilating and dancing in celebration for 'gaining their freedom' after the President's announcement.

Reports gathered by Peace FM correspondents a day after the lifting indicate that large numbers of Ghanaians have flooded town especially the markets.

Unfortunately, most of these people are neither observing the social distancing rule nor wearing masks as directed by the President.

Some pundits have expressed fear that with the lifting of the restriction on movements, there might be community spread.

Speaking to this in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah averred that if people refuse to adhere to other measures including social distancing and there is an increase in infections, a total lockdown, and a curfew will be imposed as the President outlined in his address.

"If we continue adhering to the other measures, we don’t expect a spike of infections. The 14 other regions where there was no lockdown, we didn’t see any spike, but if people keep being stubborn, and there is a spike, a lockdown and a curfew will be imposed," he stated.