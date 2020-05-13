1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North Constituency Hon. Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie in collaboration with Wyba Company Ltd, have embarked on a fumigation and disinfection exercise in all public basic schools in the Constituency.

This initiative is in line with the government of Ghana's measures to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic and to prevent the students from contracting the disease when schools eventually reopen.

Speaking about the initiative, the Member of Parliament said the fumigation exercise is to augment efforts by the Akufo-Addo led government in ensuring maximum safety in educational institutions most importantly in the era of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

She further called on security services to patrol in her Constituency and enforce the compulsory wearing of nose mask to stop the spread of the deadly Corona virus in her.

Hon. Akua Owusu Afriyie also expressed her profound gratitude Wyba Company Limited and all other stakeholders for their contributions toward a successful exercise before advising the general public to eat healthy foods that can boost the immune system and also abide by the preventive measures.

She added that when it's time for election, everyone should vote for her so that she can continue her good works.