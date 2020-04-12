1 hour ago

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has called on stakeholders to give coronavirus education in the local languages.

This comes after some residents of Chorkor were seen on the beach yesterday enjoying the Easter holiday despite President Akufo-Addo’s directive to avoid large social gatherings.

Reacting to the news on her Instagram page, the award-winning actress indicated that education on the virus needs to be done in a language that residents understand from people they look up to.

“We need to reach and educate people in a language they understand, use their chiefs, pastors and everyone they may listen to,” she wrote.

“There’s a reason why we’re able to put a ban on noise making and they obey, or a curfew when a traditional leader dies. Communicate with them in a language they understand!”.

The abrofos3m is clearly not working- those that matter aren’t necessarily on social media or watch the news.

Even in the various languages it has to be strong so they get it,” she added.

See her post below: