1 hour ago

Berekum Chelsea central defender, Zakaria Fuseini says his form will dip when Ghana football resumes after the COVID-19.

The deadly Coronavirus pandemic ensured sports activities grounded to a halt globally.

“The absence of football because of the COVID-19 will affect my performance when football returns.”

“If you look at the number of matches played coupled with my current form, I will be affected when football returns.”

“Although I am training at home but I’m not involved in high profile competitions and that is what will pull me back a bit.”

“I can’t exhibit the form I had when the league resumes but with more matches I will bounce back.” Zakaria Fuseini told Adamu Muftawu

The 22-year-old towering defender has been instrumental in Berekum Chelsea’s back line prior to the suspension of the league in Ghana.

With prople forced to adhere to either a partial or total lockdown directives, players have resorted to personal training which might affect their form.

Zakaria Fuseini played in Ghana’s U-23 team in the last Championship hosted in Egypt.

The team failed to qualify for the postponed 2020 Olympic Games after falling to South Africa in a quarter finals penalty shootouts.

Ghana came back twice to put the game at 2-2 which they failed to win during the penalty kicks.