Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as LilWin together with BlowChem Industries Limited, producers of Bel-Aqua mineral water and Bel-Bel Beverages have donated to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the Ashanti regional police command in aid of the Covid-19 fight.

Lilwin visited heath workers at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi as the nation is part of countries across the globe wrestling with the deadly global pandemic with the hospital taking care of infected persons in the Greater Kumasi region.

Lilwin who is the brand ambassador for Bel- Malt presented 1500 bottles of Bel-Aqua Mineral water, 480 bottles of Bel Aqua Active and 240 bottles of Bel Malt to them on Friday, 17 April, 2020.

The authorities at the hospital thanked Liwin and BlowChem Industries Limited for their support.

At the Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters, Lilwin donated 750 bottles of Bel-Aqua Mineral water, 240 bottles of Bel Aqua Active and 360 bottles of Bel-Malt to the police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Agyemang Adjem, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander who received the items thanked the actor and BlowChem Industries Limited for their timely support.

The Deputy Commander however urged Ghanaians to stay home to avoid coronavirus infections as directed by the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.

“The President says we should stay home, he said that for our own good. Let’s adhere to the directives. We are all fighting against the covid-19 so let’s see it as such and stay home”, ACP David Agyemang Adjem advised.

From the Police headquarters, Kwadwo Nkansah visited security officials who were at some check points to enforce the restriction of movement in Kumasi as ordered by President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Here are some photos of Actor Lilwin with security officials at checkpoints