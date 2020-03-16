2 hours ago

The government will deal drastically with journalists and persons who will publish fake news with the intention of creating fear and panic.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in an interview on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' program said anyone who will be caught in such an act will not be spared.

This follows six confirmed cases of COVID-19 that have been recorded in Ghana.

Travel advisory and ban

Government has put measures in place to curb the spread of the virus.

This includes a travel ban, closure of schools and ban on public gatherings including church services and mosques.

Speaking to this in an interview, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah pleaded with Ghanaians to adhere to the directives given by government to avoid the need for police or military intervention.

“We will plead for all to adhere to the directives because we don’t want the situation where there will be police or military intervention. But even when it comes to that it will be done. It is better to adhere and be safe than to disobey because at this moment, survival is number one,” he added.

Public Gatherings, Mosques, Church Activities Banned

Government has announced a ban on church related activities, mosques prayers and all other public gatherings.

President Akufo-Addo made this bold declaration Sunday evening, as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

In his second national address on the Coronavirus update, President Akufo-Addo said; "all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious events such as services in churches and mosques have been suspended."

The ban will be in force for the "next four weeks".

