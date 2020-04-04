1 hour ago

The Automobile Dealers Union of Ghana (ADUG), has urged Ghanaians to stringently adhere to all Directives on lockdown by the Government in an efforts to contain the deadly disease(coronavirus), in Ghana.

This was contained in a solidarity message signed by Mr. Eric Kwaku Boateng, the President of the Union.

President Nana Akufo Addo last week directed some parts of the country such as Gt. Accra, Gt. Kumasi and Tema to be locked down as part of several efforts by the Government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Union, the fight against COVID-19 is a collective one which demands the effort of all Ghanaians

"The fight against the deadly disease is a collective effort hence the need for everyone to join in the sensitisation, education and implementation of the needed protocols and changes in human lifestyles. Members should provide hand sanitizers, Veronica buckets with clean water, nose masks and observe all the protocols especially on social distancing to help curb the spread of the global pandemic." It added.

The Union further assured it's members of continuous engagement with the needed stakeholders especially the Government in the interest and development of members despite the lockdown which has brought severe economic hardship among Ghanaians and the world at large.

Source: Africa News Network/Ebenezer Kofi Amponsah