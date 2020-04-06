31 minutes ago

One hundred and two communities and about ten health centres in the Afadzato South Constituency in the Volta region have received support from Madam Angela Oforiwaa Alorwu-Tay, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency to prevent the spread of the novel corona virus disease.

The items distributed in the eleven traditional areas of the Constituency included 100 veronica buckets, boxes of assorted soaps, hand sanitizers, hand gloves, gallons of liquid detergents, 1,000 locally produced nose masks and dozens of tissue papers and toilet rolls at an estimated cost of over GH₵20,000.00.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after making donations to some communities in the Constituency, Madam Alorwu-Tay said the donations were to support the communities and health centres to curb the spread of the disease in the Constituency and the region.

She called on community members to adhere to all preventive and precautionary measures and take good care of the items they received to the benefit of everyone adding that 30 more veronica buckets would be provided for some communities.

Togbe Dompreh, a Regent of Logba Vuinta who received the donation on behalf of the community expressed gratitude to the MP for her support.

He said the community had already instituted measures to prevent the spread of the disease by educating community members on the need for social distancing and avoiding crowds while every household was tasked to provide tippy taps in their various homes to ensure frequent hand washing.

Togbe Tendenku VIII, Regent of Ve-Koloenu and Mr. Delase Agbley, Assembly Member for Ve-Koloenu/Dafor Electoral Area both thanked the Member of Parliament for her support while promised to make good use of the items.

Source: GNA



