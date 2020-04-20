56 minutes ago

Executive Director for Bureau of Public Safety, Nana Yaw Akwada, has stated that his outfit continues to stand by their advice that the nation should continually remain in a partial lockdown and not otherwise as announced by President Akufo-Addo on Sunday.

"We still stand by our decision that the nation continue to remain in partial lockdown especially when the disease has moved from three to ten regions, and the increase in the number of cases," he said.

Speaking in an interview on UTV, he stressed that the government's reason for the three week lockdown has not be achieved so there was no need to lift the lockdown.

"Indeed the current reports in our country concerning COVID-19 cases does not match the current swift measures taken by the President.

"His reasons for uplifting the lockdown are not true and I do not know how they (President and his appointees) went about their research to warrant this decision," he said.

Mr. Akwada lamented that "President Akufo-Addo and his appointees have gambled in lifting the partial lockdown . . . this decision could cost the nation big time".

Bureau of Public Safety Calls For 21-Day Nationwide Lockdown

The Bureau of Public Safety (BPS), a research and advocacy institution on Saturday, April 11, appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider a holistic 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement signed by Etornam Korda, Director, Research and Advocacy of BPS said: “if the country failed to take immediate bold and radical steps, all the good efforts applied so far will come to nought and eventually the country will be consumed by this ravaging novel virus."

According to the statement, the government should also expand testing sites across the 16 Regions within the shortest possible time.

It, therefore, called on Ghanaians to "join the call for the extension of restricted movement across the country and support government in these trying times."

Prez Lifts Partial Lockdown

President Nana Akufo-Addo has lifted the three-week partial lockdown imposed in the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi districts with effect from 1 am Monday, 20th April 2020.

This is in spite of the country's Coronavirus case count having increased to 1,042. Total samples tested so far stands at 68,591 with 1.5 % testing positive.

President Akufo-Addo announced this during his seventh address to the nation on the outbreak today, Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Source: peacefmonline