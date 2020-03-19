2 hours ago

National Communication Officer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi is wondering why President Akufo-Addo says 100m has been allocated to fight the coronavirus when the Finance Minister is saying otherwise.

“This sickness is no respecter of person so we need to be honest and sincere with each other. I feel this govt is being over-pampered because government is not being honest; they’ve not shown that it is serious to fight this pandemic,” Sammy Gyamfi indicated while speaking on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.

Justifying his comment, he wondered why the President will indicate that money has been made available to fight the pandemic but the Finance Minister says the money is not available.

"The Finance Minister said the money is not available and that government is now in talks with IMF and World Bank to solicit for the money. How can this be? It means government has not committed a pesewa. Why must we do this to ourselves? This government talk but they’re always found lacking when it comes to action," he told host, Kwami Sefa Kayi

Background

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has reportedly told Parliament that the $100 million announced by President Akufo-Addo to fight coronavirus is not ready.

He allegedly disclosed that Ghana has applied to the World Bank to tap into a $12 billion fast track Covid-19 facility and the IMF $10 billion facility to address the deadly virus.

“Measures are being put in place for possible financing of the 2020 budget that will result in the impact of the coronavirus. These measures may include the withdrawal from the Ghana Stabilization Fund.

“We are also discussing with other multilateral and bilateral partners on the potential to close the financial gap. Mr Speaker, even in the global difficult circumstances Ghana is blessed. This honorable house has granted approval to raise $3billion from the Eurobond market for 2020 . . . to support the economy in this dire time. We continue to believe that our land will soon be healed.”

Source: peacefmonline