Former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Alex Mould has commended President Akufo-Addo for listening to his suggestion that Ghana needed some US$1 billion to effectively deal with the economic impact of COVID-19.

Mr Mould, last month, advised the Akufo-Addo administration to utilize the ‘very short window of opportunity’ it had to assess the facility if it wants to creatively manage the public health crisis as well as reduce the economic impact of the COVID-19.

After seeking parliamentary approval, the government applied to the IMF fund in March as part of President Akufo-Addo’s measures to cushion the economy.

After almost two weeks of requesting the amount from the IMF, the Fund on Monday, April 13, 2020, approved the disbursement of SDR 738 million (about US$1 billion) to be drawn under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF).

Taking to his Twitter page in response to Gabby Otchere-Darko’s tweet explaining the IMF support, Mr Alex Mould wrote: “At least someone is listening.”

