The Ghana Health Service has confirmed all sixteen (16) regions in Ghana have recorded active cases of COVID-19 related infections.

The country’s capital Accra still leads with 1, 945 while the Savannah Region is lowest with only one case.

The country has also recorded five more deaths rising the total fatalities from 367 to 372.

An update published by the Ghana Health Service, as at January 22, 2021 also show that 646 new cases have been recorded bringing the total number of active cases to 3, 613.

The update available also shows that 62,135 out of 745,095 persons tested confirmed positive for COVID-19. A total of 58, 150 patients have also been treated and/ or discharged.