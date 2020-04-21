1 hour ago

Head of Business Development at Allianz Insurance Ghana, William Annor Adu has disclosed that businesses have a moral responsibility to contribute to the Government’s efforts to overcome the spreading of the novel coronavirus.

"It is only wise and significant that we put all hands on deck in the fight against COVID-19," he added.

Mr. Adu, who was speaking at the presentation of various items to the Ghana Health Service last Friday, further stated that it is in businesses’ interest to ensure normalcy is restored. As such, they have to contribute their quota towards stopping the spread of the virus.

“When the economy bounces back and every company is thriving, patronage of products and services increase, impacting positively on both the top and bottom lines of companies as well as creating more employment. We need to share the little we can so we all fight COVID-19, which is the common enemy,” he stated.

He further stressed that as an insurance company, its core mandate is to sell promises that cover the risks of clients (existing and potential) and perform when a loss or accident occurs by paying claims when due.

“Our customers can only patronize our products when they, their families and businesses are doing well and we need to help in that regard,” he added.

The company donated items such as hand soaps, hand sanitizers, Veronica buckets, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) among other essential items needed to combat the pandemic.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye who received the items expressed his outfit’s appreciation to Allianz and stated that the battle against COVID-19 will succeed with a strong collaborative effort from all stakeholders.

“The presentation by Allianz Insurance will go a long way to protect health workers and improve compliance with the education we are giving in terms of hand hygiene. We hope that when all this is over, our businesses will thrive and we will all be healthy,” he added.

Allianz operations in Ghana started in 2009. Allianz insurance customers enjoy an extensive selection of insurance covers for all classes of business. They provide a wide range of products and services such as Motor, Home, Travel, Injury and Disability Insurance. Allianz Insurance also underwrites SME insurance, Public Liability Insurance, Asset, Marine Hull and Cargo, Construction, Transport & Cyber Liability Insurance.

On May 24th, 2018, Allianz officially launched its life insurance operations in Ghana. The company offers savings plans, funeral and term life policies for both the retail and microinsurance markets as well as group life products for companies, SMEs, groups, and associations.