The Accra Metropolitan Assembly has placed restrictions on the number of persons expected to attend marriage ceremonies at the city hall.

“The conduct of marriages at the AMA City Hall has been limited to only the couples and witnesses (two from both the groom and the bride) to prevent overcrowding,” the AMA said in a statement.

The statement also reiterated the COVID-19 safety protocols.

“All persons who visit the City Hall are entreated to frequently wash their hands with soap under running water for not less than 20 seconds, carry along their hand sanitisers and use it often as well wear nose mask at all times.”

The country is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases.

At the latest count, Ghana had recorded 646 new COVID-19 cases raising the country’s active case count to 3,613.

The death toll has also increased to 367.

Ghana has had 62,135 known cases recorded so far and 58,150 persons discharged after contracting the virus.