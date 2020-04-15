1 hour ago

Dr. Lawrence writes:

When some of us say the NPP is a wicked and devilish party, people think we are being harsh. Due to the negligence and incompetence of Nana Akufo-Addo, coronavirus is here with us in Ghana.

Now that COVID-19 is here, look at the reckless way the Nana Addo’s government is handling the situation in Ghana, including organizing a COVID-19 Virtual Concert. It has become very clear that this government is clueless in the way forward in fighting COVID-19. They are just copying from leaders who themselves, have failed.

Let me talk about the way the NPP government is distributing food and water to Ghanaians and you will see that they are practicing what the Bible said in Revelation 13:17. It reads “so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name” (NIV)

You and I know the mark of the beast is 666.

The government of NPP is distributing food and water to Ghanaians unless you have their party card. In the midst of this pandemic where people are starving in their homes, NPP has decided to buy or sell unless you have the mark. The mark here is the NPP party card. In other words, the NPP is fulfilling what the mark of the beast is, just in disguise.

In the midst of the pandemic, the NPP government under Nana Akufo-Addo, organized a COVID-19 Virtual Concert in which they distributed cash to their musicians. Each musician took home GHC40,000 cash except Shatta Walle, who got GHC 100,000 cash, because he recently said Ghanaians should vote for Nana again.

None of the NDC aligned musicians was involved in the concert, because they don’t have the mark of the beast. When you consider all these things going on in Ghana, there is nothing you can use to describe the NPP and the government as wicked and devilish. They are heartless and don’t care about the welfare of Ghanaians unless you have the mark of the beast.

If you are a Ghanaian and knows the operations of the beast in Revelations 13:17, you will know that the NPP as a party is taking advantage of COVID-19 to force people to go for their party card. Wasn’t it what the Bible said about the Beast? I know some NPP folks who wish the Coronavirus does not go away any time soon, so more people will go for their card for the elections in December. I pray for the wrath of God on such people. The wrath of God should be on all those carrying the mark of the beast. If you are wise, you will stay away from NPP party card, in the midst of this pandemic. I can assure you that God is in control. God is still in the business of feeding and protecting his children.

Dr. Lawrence is the Founder of the Diaspora Progressive Movement based in USA.