Black Stars captain and Swansea star Andre Ayew has joined the long list of footballers who have joined in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Most footballers have contributed their widow's mite in the form of hand sanitizers and other essential that will help in the war against COVID-19.

The Black Stars captain has given out 4,000 hand sanitizers,gallons fitted with pipes to store water to aid in hand washing and tissue papers among other essentials in the Tamale Metropolis to help curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Among places that received the donation includes bus terminals, Chief's Palace and suburbs within the Tamale Metropolis.

The donation was made on behalf of the Black Stars captain who is currently domiciled in Wales by one Alhassan Abdul Razak.

Mr Abdul Razak Alhassan affirmed that soaps and the sanitizers will be replenished till the pandemic is arrested.

While also charging the recipients of the products to put them into good use in order to help fight this pandemic.