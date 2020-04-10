2 hours ago

The member of Parliament for Asunafo North Constituency who doubles as the Ahafo Regional Minister, Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie has donated some items which includes Veronica buckets, tissue papers, soaps etc as part of his personal effort in fighting against the carcinogenic Corona virus in the Constituency.

He made this donation to supplement the Government's effort on the COVID 19. Religious leaders, Traditional authorities, Health professionals, market women, fitters and the general public are eulogising him for his great contribution towards the pandemic in the Constituency.

These materials have been distributed across the length and breadth of the Constituency. Communities like Mim, Kasapin, Akrodie, Ayomso, Goaso, Fawohoyeden, Bediako, Asumura etc have all benefitted from the member of Parliament's donations.

During the donations, he advised the people to observe social distancing in all their endeavours. Staying home and refraining from unnecessary visits, proper hand washing with running water cannot be swept under the carpet at this moment of combating the world's number one enemy, *'CORONA VIRUS.' He stressed vehemently!

The constituents of Asunafo North hailed him for caring for them at this hour of emergency. They encouraged him to keep on with his good work.

Opinion leaders within the Constituency advised all the NPP delegates within the Constituency to vote for Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie in their primaries.

They emphasised on a point that, he is the only candidate who can help the Constituency because, he has proven beyond a recondite compute when he was given the mantle as the member of Parliament and Ahafo Regional Minister.