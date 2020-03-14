1 hour ago

The founder and leader of the All People's Congress (APC), Dr Hassan Ayariga has called on the government to ban citizens of all countries that have recorded cases of coronavirus from entering the country.

More than 5,000 people globally have died from COVID-19, while more than 136,000 infections have been confirmed in dozens of countries, according to the World Health Organization.

Mr Ayariga’s call comes after Ghana recorded two cases of COVID-19.

The disease was imported as the victims came from Turkey and Norway.

According to Mr Ayariga, the government must roll out intensive measures and proper education at various places, markets places, lorry stations, Airports, harbours, mosques, churches, schools, hospitals and border areas to protect citizens.

“All schools and public institutions should be given proper education and equipment to protect themselves, if necessary, close down some schools for some weeks,” he said in a statement.

Classfmonline