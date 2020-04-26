1 hour ago

President Akufo-Addo has extended the ban on public and social gatherings, including funerals and religious activities by two more weeks.

The Executive Instrument signed by the President gives effect to the measure which comes into force on Monday, April 27, 2020.

In his eighth television address to the nation, President Akufo-Addo said he took the decision after a meeting with the Council of State and other stakeholders, who all admonished him to maintain the ban.

“The strong consensus that emerged from this and other consultations is that the existing measures must be maintained for now, until we have a firm grip on the movement of the virus. This consensus is supported by data and science and I am also very much of this view.

“I have, accordingly by Executive Instrument, extended for another two weeks, the suspension of all public and social gatherings as set out in the Executive Instrument number 64 of March 15, 2020 effective tomorrow, 1 am Monday April 27,” the President added.

The President first banned all public gatherings on March 15 in a televised broadcast to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

At the time, Ghana had recorded only six cases of the disease.

Director of Communications at the Presidency, however, announced a further two-week extension of the ban which took effect from April 13, 2020.

As Ghana’s coronavirus cases hit 1,550, President Akufo-Addo believes an extension is necessary and admonished the public to adhere to the directive.

“I am encouraged that so many of our trotros, taxis, and buses are operating with a minimal number of passengers, and our businesses and supermarkets are enforcing the need for social distancing, the use of hand sanitizers and the wearing of masks for all patrons and staff.

“I am fully aware of the sacrifices in reduced revenues that all businesses and enterprises are suffering. But, I believe we have no option but to sacrifice to defeat this virus. This is the time for sacrifice, so that we do not have to bear a greater cost in the future,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo encouraged Ghanaians to familiarise themselves with the Health Ministry’s guidelines on the use of face masks and apply them.

Together, all these protocols will prove effective in helping each one of us to avoid contracting the virus, he said.