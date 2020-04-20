1 hour ago

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (Pfag) and Ghana Beach Soccer joined the fight against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic with a donation to the Madina Polyclinic.

The joint delegation led by coach Ibrahim Tanko, and former national team players Abukari Damba and Yusif Chibsah with support from Beach Soccer Committee Chairman Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Administrative Secretary Nana Poku Amankwah and CEO of Accra based Layoca Beach Soccer Club made the donations at the OPD of the clinic on Sunday morning.

The items which were received on behalf of the clinic by Dr Peter Gargah included nose masks, hand sanitizers, detergents, surgical gloves as well as thermometer guns.

The Deputy General Secretary of the Pfag Mr Solomon Torson who has been leading a series of meetings with members, is confident that this effective action would be executed in all affected regions in due time.

CEO of Layoca Beach Soccer Club Mr Davis Ollenu reiterated Bech Soccer's support to the PFAGan other organizations in their campaign to fight the pandemic.

Also in attendance was Madina born former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda.

Meanwhile, Ghana Beach Soccer and the PFAG have rolled out a "Stop the Spread" online campaign with footballers, administrators and media personnel espousing the Covid-19 code to members of the public.