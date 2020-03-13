55 minutes ago

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper is advocating for more education on the coronavirus pandemic, especially in the rural areas.

Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show ‘Kokrokoo’, Kwesi Pratt said: “We are in a national emergency” and if this is not addressed properly, "it can affect the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections" in December.

Background

Ghana confirmed two cases of the Coronavirus on Thursday, 12th March 2020.

One of the Coronavirus cases confirmed by the country's health authorities is said to be a Ghanaian, Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has revealed.

According to the Minister, of the two confirmed coronavirus cases, one is a Ghanaian who returned from Turkey, while the other is a Norwegian.

In an interview with Nana Yaw Kesseh, sit-in host of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', he disclosed they are both males who arrived at the Kotoka International Airport some days back, adding that the health authorities are now "conducting contact tracing".

"They have been in Accra for at least one-week …we are still conducting contact tracing. We have their data and we’ve contacted them already. There should be no panic because over 90 percent of infected people recover…what we have to do is to control the potential spread," he added.

Both patients are currently under isolation and are said to be in a stable condition.

Source: peacefmonline