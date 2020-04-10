35 minutes ago

The Eastern region has recorded 15 more COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of cases in the region to 16.

The region recorded its first case on March 31 but has since had 15 more confirmed cases.

A breakdown from the Eastern region Health Directorate stated that a total of 257 contacts have been identified with 252 identified and followed up. The statement added that five other contacts have completed the 14-day quarantine and tested.

Meanwhile, confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Ghana have risen to 378, President Akufo-Addo has disclosed.

The President made the disclosure in his 6th address to the nation since the first case was confirmed in the country.