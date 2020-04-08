2 hours ago

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has agreed with a section of the public who think the items donated from China should be well scrutinized.

If you may recall, the Chinese government donated tens of thousands of medical supplies, test kits and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to some 18 African countries including Ghana to help combat the dreadful coronavirus.

Prior to this, Chinese tech billionaire and co-founder of the Alibaba Group, Jack Ma donated similar items to Ghana and other African countries.

However, a section of the public doubts the genuineness of the items and has urged government to examine it well before use.

Speaking to this in a one-on-one interview on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme, John Boadu said he agrees those items should be checked.

"We should check all of them; we will collect them but we will also make sure it’s suitable to be used. Fighting coronavirus has political social and diplomatic implications and we need to strategize and be careful in our measures. As we collect those gifts we must make sure that they meet the standard," he averred.

Source: peacefmonline