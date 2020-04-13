2 hours ago

Mr Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ketu South has said all six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Municipality were foreigners aided by residents to enter the country illegally.

The cases, the highest in the Volta Region, which now has nine cases (one in Ho Municipality and two in Hohoe Municipality) brought Ghana’s total confirmed cases to 566, updated on the website of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Sunday, April 12.

In a press release issued Sunday night, Mr Agbenorwu urged the residents not to be alarmed by the numbers but be assured that actions taken to quarantine the "illegal travelers" yielded results.

“I must say that all the cases recorded are people that have been identified as foreigners who came into the country illegally through the Ketu South Municipality and through unapproved routes; They were intercepted by the security personnel and have since been compulsorily quarantined to prevent them from mingling freely with residents of Ketu South.

“Let us all be careful in the discharge of our duties and our businesses. It must be noted that these foreigners were aided by our own brothers and sisters to cross the border,” he added.

The MCE advised residents who came into contact and those who aided the foreigners to enter the country after the border closure directive, to quickly isolate themselves “while we continue to contact trace to identify all those who might have come into contact with them”.

The release also said following the recorded cases, the Municipal Security Council and the Public Health Emergency Management Committee had called for an immediate enforcement of the temporary closure of all markets in the Municipality namely Hedzranawo, Agbozume, Aflao, Wudoaba, Gakli, Aflao Border and Denu Mini markets on market days.

It encouraged markets to be operational on a daily basis while directing beaches and related entertainment activities in the Municipality to be closed to allow for compliance of social distancing protocol to help contain the pandemic.