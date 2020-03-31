2 hours ago

The Commanding Officer of the 64 Infantry Regiment and current Commander of Operation COVID-19 Safety in Kasoa (Joint Taskforce), Lt. Col. Owusu Appah says the first day of the partial lockdown directive has been very successful.

According to him, although his boys faced some challenges from some disobedient civilians, they were able to manage situation professionally.

Also, the Municipal Chief Executive for Awutu Senya East Hon. Michael Assumang Mensah commended the security Officers for the marvelous work done in Kasoa.

He has cautioned all residents of Kasoa to stay at home and spread calm as the lockdown goes on.

President Akufo-Addo last Friday announced a lockdown in Accra and Kumasi Metropolis effective Monday, March 30, 2020, following a spike in cases of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The directive affects Accra, Kumasi, Tema, Kasoa among others, declared by the Ghana Health Service(GHS) as the hotspots of the pandemic in the country.

Meanwhile, essential workers have been exempted from the temporary measures announced by the President as the lockdown takes effect Monday dawn.

Source: peacefmonline