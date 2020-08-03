2 hours ago

The Drunkards Association of Ghana is appealing to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to introduce a double-track system at drinking spots all over the country.

National President of the Ghana Drunkards Association, Moses Onyah, told Joy News that the president must initiate a double-track system at drinking spots as part of measures to avoid overcrowding.

According to him, the drinking spot double-track system – which will be in the morning and evening – will ensure that social distancing is properly observed.

“In an open place where people can rush in to drink… when you drink to some level we will allow you to go home so that we allow others to also come. We will give you a card if you’re in the gold batch you will come in the evening, if you are in the green batch you will come in the morning so that we will be able to observe the social distancing protocols,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo, in his 14th address to the nation on measures to be taken by the government to fight the coronavirus pandemic, announced the reopening of drinking spots and tourist sites in the country.

