1 hour ago

The Eastern Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Jeff Konadu Addo has joined in the campaign to the kick deadly coronavirus out of the country and the world at large.

The disease, also known as Convid-19 has claimed over 114,273 lives after over 1,853,627 infections in the world, while Ghana have confirmed 566 cases.

This has led to the banning of all major activities in the country including funerals, weddings and others.

The President, Nana Akuffo Addo in order to curb the spread of the disease, issued a lockdown with only emergency movement allowed. Also, with essential workers exempted from the lockdown.

Mr Jeff Konadu sharing his thought on the virus entreated Ghanaians to adhere to directives from the World Health Organization (WHO) and government amid coronavirus crisis.

"There has been a lot of directives about the virus, let stick to it and be safe. One of the safety measures is to wash our hands regularly with soap and also embark on the use of hand sanitizers"

"I want to tell Ghanaians to stay calm and adhere to safety precautions from experts in a bid to get rid of the disease" he said.

He has therefore called on Ghanaians to stay home as stated by the President and be safe.