12 minutes ago

Ghanaian top flight side, Ebusua Dwarfs have debunked media speculations that the club has proposed a 50% pay cut to their playing body and technical staff.

Reports circulating in the media suggested the Cape Coast based side had slashed the salaries of their players in the wake of the rapidly-spreading novel coronavirus.

But reacting to the speculations in an interview, spokesperson of the club Mr. Abeiku Okyere said no such discussions has taken place.

“We have not slashed our players’ salary by 50% as speculated, this is false’’, he told Oyerepa FM in Kumasi.

‘‘No discussions have been done on such and we don’t intend to especially looking at the salaries of the players” he concluded.

Operations Manager of the Mysterious Dwarfs, Mr John Ansah also revealed that his outfit have cleared all outstdaning arrears.

“We are not cutting pay at Dwarfs, just last week we settled all outstanding salaries owed our players and paid in full”, he stated.