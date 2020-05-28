1 hour ago

The English Premier League is set to restart on 17 June with Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal, subject to government approval.

A full round of fixtures would then be played on the weekend of 19-21 June.

There are 92 matches still to play, and the first to take place will be those the four teams involved have in hand.

All matches will take place behind closed doors and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC Sport or Amazon Prime.

BBC Sport will air four live matches for the first time since the Premier League's inception in 1992.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports will show 64 matches live and make 25 available on free to air.

Safety guidelines are yet to be issued by the government and decisions will remain subject to the continuing fight against coronavirus.

Kick-off times will be as follows (all times BST):



Friday: 20:00

Saturday: 12:30, 15:00, 17:30 and 20:00

Sunday: 12:00, 14:00, 16:30 and 19:00

Monday: 20:00

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: 18:00 and 20:00

"The Premier League and our clubs are proud to have incredibly passionate and loyal supporters," Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said.

"It is important to ensure as many people as possible can watch the matches at home."

Masters added that the resumption date would not be confirmed "until we have met all the safety requirements needed".

Source: BBC