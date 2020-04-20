1 hour ago

Flags flutter next to the premises of Ghana Football Association in Accra, Ghana June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

Ghana's battle with the novel Covid-19 pandemic has left football club owners in country wanting in financing their various clubs.

While some clubs are pleading for their players to take a pay cut, others are looking up to the government for intervention.

In view of that, Executive council member of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Mr Kingsley Osei Bonsu has told Accra-based Atinka FM that even though the purse of the Football's governing body is dry, he’s hopeful they will not leave their clubs to suffer in these difficult times.

“I’ll be a liar to say we’ve heard something from our football association. However, I have much confidence in them that they’re putting themselves together to offer a helping hand to clubs in all aspect of financing” Osei Bonsu noted.

The Bechem United Chief Executive Officer, stated that even though the FA has their own financial challenges, he’s very confident that would put measures in place to help at least mitigate the woes of the clubs.