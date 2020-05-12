2 hours ago

Football's world governing body, the Fédération of Internationale Football Association (FIFA) has proposed new dates for its tournaments subject to further monitoring.

Following a thorough assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent recommendations made by the FIFA-Confederations COVID-19 Working Group, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has taken the following decisions in relation to FIFA events:

FIFA announced that the U-20 Women’s World Cup to be hosted by Costa Rica and Panama originally scheduled for August this year has been rescheduled to 2021 starting from January 20 to February 6.

The eligibility criteria for the tournament remain unchanged.

The FIFA Confederations COVID-19 Working Group confirmed that the 2020 U17 Women’s World Cup in India will go ahead between February 17 and March 7, 2021.

The hardworking COVID-19 Group after series of deliberations concluded that the 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup, in Lithuania, will take place from September 12 to October 3.

The Football's World governing body also revealed that further details on all its events of the 2020 calendar will be communicated in due course.