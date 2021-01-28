2 hours ago

The Founder and Leader of United Progressive Party (UPP) Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike is of the view that President Akufo-Addo’s government is failing the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

According to Akwasi Addai Odike, President Akufo-Addo is behaving like a chameleon in the fight against COVID-19 despite the increasing number of infections with associated deaths

Speaking on Abusua Fm Morning Show hosted by Kojo Marfo monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike chastised President Akufo-Addo for flouting Covid-19 protocol during 2020 political rallies and campaign.

“President Akufo-Addo is not consistent and always contracting himself in the fight against COVID-19 and he is making Ghanaians confused. The enforcement of Covid-19 protocols have become difficult for the security agencies due to this government’s behavior” Odike said.

“President Akufo-Addo is taking the lives of Ghanaians for granted because whenever Covid-19 cases increase, president Akufo-Addo will ease restrictions on social gatherings and movement. Now look at the cases Ghana have recorded but government said our children should go to school”. He bemoaned.

Mr Odike added that “I was shocked when I heard Kojo Oppong Nkrumah saying political rallies not the cause of Covid-19 surge but rather Christmas celebration and others. But even it is true, who was supposed to enforce the directives”, he asked

“When President Akufo-Addo locked down the country and ban social gathering, Ghanaians obeyed the regulations. I think the Ghana Medical Association, Ghana Health Service and Kojo Oppong Nkrumah should blame President Akufo-Addo for the surge in Covid-19 and not Ghanaians”.

“Government has lost control and it making majority of Ghanaians confused whether Covid-19 is in Ghana or not. Now the best way government can control the country is to lock down the country to put fear in the people again because that’s the only option President Akufo-Addo have to fight the spread of COVID-19”. He stressed.