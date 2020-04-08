1 hour ago

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission (FC), Mr Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, in his private capacity will today distribute some items to some health institutions as his contribution to the fight against the Covid 19 pandemic.

The beneficiary institutions will be the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Ankaase Methodist Hospital, Asonomaso Hospital, Old Tafo Hospital, Kwadaso SDA Hospital and Wonoo Clinic.

Items to be given to the beneficiaries will include Infrared Thermometers, Veronica buckets and stands, gallons of hand sanitizers and hand washing bowls.

Other items will be packs of tissue papers, liquid soap and other toiletries.

The gesture by Mr. Afriyie popularly called 'Sir John ' was in appreciation of the role that health institutions play in the fight against Coronavirus that is wreaking havoc against the whole world.

He believes that individuals and organisations that are in better stead to assist the government in these crucial times should stand up and be counted.

In his estimation, Ghana would be able to confront the pandemic well if health institutions are provided with the needed working tools, something government alone cannot do and must therefore be supported by individuals, groups and organisations.

Source: peacefmonline