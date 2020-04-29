21 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association(GFA), has commenced engagements with its various members via Zoom Cloud Meeting.

President Kurt E.S Okraku and the Executive Council seek to use the opportunity to update members on the impact of COVID-19, other football issues and the way forward for the Association.

Representatives of the various competitions, through their management Committees, will meet the Executive Council and the Secretariat for deliberations.

The Regional Football Associations had a successful engagement with leadership last week and the rest will continue this week.

The meeting schedule is as follows:

1. The President, the 5 Executive Council Representatives from Premier League, i.e. Nana Sarfo Oduro, Dr. Toni Aubynn, Kingsley Bonsu, Frederick Acheampong and George Amoako, the Premier League Committee and the Secretariat will engage Premier League clubs on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11am, via Zoom.

2. The President, the 3 Executive Council Representatives from Division One League, i.e. Mark Addo (Vice President), Dr. Randy Abbey, Samuel Anim Addo, the Division One League Committee and the Secretariat will engage the Division One League clubs as follows:

Zone 1 – Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 4pm

Zone 2 – Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 4pm

Zone 3 – Friday, May 1, 2020 at 4pm

3. The President, the Executive Council Representative from Women's Premier League, Madam Habiba Atta Forson, the Women's Premier League Committee and the Secretariat will engage Women's Premier League clubs at 11am on Friday, May 1, 2020.