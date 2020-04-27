1 hour ago

The Medical Committee of the Ghana Football Association will hold a meeting tomorrow, April 28, 2020

The three-man Medical Committee which is chaired by former Black Stars Team Doctor Dr. Baba M. Adam will discuss various issues including the Covid-19 pandemic and its related matters.

It would be recalled that the Medical Committee played a leading role in the GFA giving the Ghanaman Soccer Centre for Excellence (GSCE) to help in the national Covid-19 fight.

Other members of the Committee are Dr. Kofi Ablorh and Dr. Percy Annan.

The functions of the Medical Committee are as follows:

1. To assist Doctors attached to the National Teams to prepare various data on the players of the National Teams.

2. To advise on all problems and developments in sports Medicine, Physiology, Hygiene, and Diet.

3. To propose steps that may improve the physical health of players, and guarantee the physical health of players, guarantee their physical fitness

4. To prepare memoranda concerning medical services for footballers

5. To draw up regulations, directives, and instructions relating to medicine and in particular in relation to doping for club football.