2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) have reportedly submitted a proposal to the government of Ghana asking for an amount of $12million in aid to revive the country's ailing football.

It could be recalled the football governing body of the West African nation after the Anas exposè, wrote to the ministry of Youth and Sports seeking a sponsorship package of $12mil to enable them resume football after failure to secure a sponsor for the respective leagues.

And following the outbreak of the coronavirus global pandemic, football activities in the country have grounded to a halt yet again leading to severe financial distress by for both the GFA and the clubs.

As a result, the football Association has written to the government for a stimulus package in order to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on its finances.

Reports in the local media suggest that the GFA, in its proposal to government for a share of the COVID-19 stimulus package included an amount of $12mil for ‘branding and development’ of football after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GFA reiterated the fact that it has struggled to find a sponsor for the league from cooperate bodies.

The association also believe there are a lot of things needed to be done in rebranding football hence the demand for the above mentioned amount.