1 hour ago

It is possible some parts of the country would be locked down again following a surge in record-breaking COVID-19 cases, the government said on Monday.

“Yes, there is a possibility of some more restriction being introduced especially with regard to how this trend is going”, a Minister-designate for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said as reported by myjoyonline.com

He added: “So if it continues, then as the President himself articulated; then we are heading for more restrictions and if it means reviewing some of the legal instrument [we will do so].”

His comment comes after the Ghana Health Service (GHS) confirmed that the Covid-19 virus has now spread to all 16 regions of the country, with Greater Accra, Ashanti and Western Regions – the biggest hotspots.

In the latest update, the Service indicated that many as 646 new cases were recorded on January 22, increasing the active cases to 3,613 and total case count of 61,498.

This has raised concerns among many Ghanaians prompting calls by some scientists and experts on the government to impose restriction in some parts of the country, particularly the capital, to contain the virus.

Meanwhile, Mr Oppong-Nkrumah has urged the general public to adhere strictly to the Covid-19 protocols to ensure that the rise in the number of active cases in the country is quickly contained.

According to him, “the dynamics of this third rise appears to be a bit different from the first two that we witnessed, including the number of people who are falling sick and it is severe and critical as we have discussed.”