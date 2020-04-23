1 hour ago

The Ghana Cricket Association (GCA) in the wake of the deadly Coronavirus Pandemic has set up an 'Emergency Assistance Fund' which aims at helping needy players.

Over the past month and more, countries all over the world are reeling under the pressure of the impact of Covid-19.

The impact of the pandemic is being felt within all industries, and indeed the Sports industry as well.

Due to World Health Organization (WHO) directives and Government policies on social distancing, all gatherings of more than 25 people have been banned including the cancelation or otherwise suspension of all Sporting activities.

The Senior National Men's team for instance were feverishly preparing for the ACA T20 Africa Cup Final in Kenya late March (20-28), but was postponed on March 9 by the Africa Cricket Association.

Speaking to TalksenseSports, President of the GCA, Emmanuel Owusu Asare says, the fund will help needy players not only these times but also for future Emergencies.

"In order to help alleviate the impact, the Ghana Cricket Association has set up an Emergency Assistance Fund to support past and present players within the Association. The GCA going forward will use moneys donated from the Cricket fraternity in Ghana as well as benevolent Organisations and Individuals to support needy players."

The Cricket fraternity as well as the general public will be duly informed as Modalities (including a Committee and how monies can be donated) are underway for the implementation of the Fund.