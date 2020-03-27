2 hours ago

The Ghana Police has announced the withdrawal of an "operation order" it earlier circulated to other security agencies for a lockdown.

It comes just a day after president Akufo Addo broke his silence on the call for lockdown of the country.

A statement dated 24th Match 2020, which had outlined the various strategies joint security operations was going to carry out during the "partial to full lockdown" in the flight against the pandemic.

The police however ,in another statement, has announced the withdrawal of the 4-page statement has already gone viral in the public domain.

It says "further directives will beissued on the content due course".

The withdrawn statement had indicated the government was poised to declare a "partial to full lockdown" to battle coronavirus, ghanaguardian can confirm.

Four cities- Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Obuase- were the first batch of cities being anticipated for the exercise.

It was goint to be a joint security operations to be taken by the Police (GPS) , the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), the Immigration Service (GIS) and the Bereau of National Investigation (BNI), taken into consideration other threat analysis that may arise during the lockdown.

But President Akufo Addo on Thursday said the Flagstaff House has to consider other factors before he could assent to the call by the Ghana Medical Association.

With 4 deaths, one recovery out 136 infections as at Friday 27th March, the country sits on tenterhooks as the number has kept rising over the past few days.

The country has already closed all its bothers with new entrants subjected to mandatory 14 days quarantine as a measure to curb the spread of the pandemics that has killed.

So far only Accra, Kumasi and Obuase are the only cities in the country that have recorded the disease, which has claimed 26,407 lives.

The Ghana Medical Association and other civil society groups had called for the lockdown, raising concerns that things will be catastrophic should the number extend to other region.

Many have also raise issues over the country's insufficient medical facilities with poor medical healthcare zthe country.

According to the president, the lock-down, if not properly done, will have many implications on Ghanaians and as such the government is still monitoring the situation to take decisions that will be helpful.

