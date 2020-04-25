2 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Intelligence and Security Analysis Center, Samuel Nana Appiah Owusu says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo deserves some commendation for the bold decisions he took during the early stages of Coronavirus in Ghana.

“We [Ghanaians] should be grateful, especially on how Ghana has dealt with this Coronavirus in the past weeks. Security, health workers among others have been exceptional in this fight, thanks to our President,” the retired police officer told host Mac Jerry Osei Agyemang on NEAT FM’s evening political show, ‘The Torch Light’

He explained that Ghana is “far ahead” of some developed countries in the fight to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Samuel Nana Appiah Owusu also argued that claims that the president’s decisions worsened the COVID-19 cases in Ghana are “unfortunate”.

“Our President’s measures actually protected the citizens from this deadly virus. The closure of borders, quarantine of travellers from overseas, and lockdown in some parts of the country have been extremely helpful,” he noted.

Adding that “Ghanaians should be grateful to have had a bold leader who can take hard decisions to save the country at critical moments.”

Ghana's COVID-19 Cases Now 1,279 With 10 Deaths

Ghana's coronavirus case count has climbed to 1,279 with 134 recoveries and 10 deaths.

This was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service on Friday, April 24, 2020.

This means that 125 new cases have been added with 14 more people recovering since a press briefing on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.