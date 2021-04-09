2 hours ago

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has disclosed that the country has vaccinated 599,128 Ghanaians with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, April 5, 2021.

In an update on its website, the GHS said the country took delivery of 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

Subsequently, the country has also taken delivery of other consignments of the vaccines from other institutions.

Death toll

Meanwhile, the country's death toll from the illness has also increased to 752 as of Monday, April 5, after eight more deaths were recorded.

It said the country has recorded 65 new cases bringing the active cases to a total of 1,386.

The cumulative number of confirmed cases now stands at 91,109.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 58,084 were from Enhanced Contact Tracing, 31,659 from General Routine Surveillance and 1,366 from International travellers at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Also, out of 1,020,874 tests conducted, 498,452 were from enhanced contact tracing, 306,650 from routine surveillance and 215,772 from international travellers arriving from KIA. The positivity rate is now 8.9 per cent.

The country also has 88,971 recoveries from the illness with 31 persons in severe condition and 11 others in critical condition.

Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 50,282

Ashanti Region - 15,394

Western Region - 5,736

Eastern Region - 4,136

Central Region - 3,304

Volta Region - 2,385

Northern Region - 1,644

Bono East Region - 1,421

Bono Region - 1,336

Upper East Region - 1,307

Western North Region - 854

Ahafo Region - 704

Upper West Region - 491

Oti Region - 406

North East Region - 223

Savannah Region - 120

Source: graphic.com.gh