1 hour ago

Bulgarian based Ghanaian international, Edwin Gyasi has expressed sadness at the absence of football.

The CSKA Sofia winger has been active on social media lately following weeks of isolation.

The Dutch-born in a terse but touching message on social media revealed how he misses football. "I miss football."

The Ghanaian was injured shortly before the championship was cut short due to the Coronavirus pandemic but has already recovered.

The 28-year-old was farmed out on loan to American club, FC Dallas.

He has had stints at Dutch top flight side Roda JC Kerkrade, FC Twente, AZ Alkmaar, Heracles Almelo as well as De Graafchap.

Gyasi made his senior debut for the Ghana national football team in a 5-1 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification win over Congo on 5 September 2017