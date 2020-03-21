1 hour ago

Ghanaian Youth international Emmanuel Toku is currently in self-isolation in Denmark following the outbreak of the coronavirus in the European nation.

Speaking in an interview with Accra based Happy FM, the Youngster narrated the ordeal he is going through in Denmark due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

According to the former Cheetah FC attacker, his football club has called off all training sessions and activities and the players are forced to stay home and practice self-isolation.

Toku says that although Copenhagen, where he stays, is not on total lockdown, the entire place is usually inactive and he is mostly just playing video games for the most part of the day.

The former Black Satellite skipper joined Danish side club BK Fremad Amager last summer after impressing with Ghana at the FIFA U17 world cup in India.