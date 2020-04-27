2 hours ago

The Ghanaian Canadian Association of Waterloo Region in Canada has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the 37 Military Hospital and the Ghana Armed Forces COVID-19 Treatment Centre in Accra.

The support is to enable the two institutions to contain and fight the spread of COVID-19.

Madam Patience Adzo Emeiabo, presenting the items on behalf of the Association, said it was to complement government's efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

Other items presented include hand sanitizers and soaps.

“Ghanaians in the Waterloo Region of Ontario Canada believe these items will help reduce the stress on government a little in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.

Brigadier-General Nii Adjah Obodai, the Commander of the 37 Military Hospital, who received the items commended the Association for the gesture and urged other Ghanaians in the diaspora to emulate the gesture.

“We are hopeful that these items will go a long way to help protect our frontline staff in the fight against COVID-19,” he said.

Nana Yaw Ameh, the President of the Association, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the donation was the contribution of Ghanaians in the Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge areas of Ontario, Canada.

He said the Association would continue in its small way to contribute to the development of the country.

The Association is made up of Ghanaians in the Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge areas of Ontario.

Peacefmonline