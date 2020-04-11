2 hours ago

Ghanaian players in the South African Premier Soccer League are set for a pay cut after a meeting between the South African Football Players’ Union (Safpu).

Clubs the world over are reeling from the financial impact from the lack of football activities and must keep afloat by cutting down on player salaries.

A meeting has been scheduled between the parties involved before such a decision can be arrived by the league.

Safpu president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe says they have a good relationship with PSL and believe they will make a decision that will benefit the players.

“We need to sit down and have a mature discussion. We are open to discussions to understand when these clubs’ bosses say I am struggling and I’m not able to pay salaries,” Gaoshubelwe was quoted by SowetanLIVE.

“Ok, why are you struggling? What is the cause of your income stream because we don’t know that? So there are quite a number of things that we need to talk about. For us to arrive at a decision we really need to have those serious discussions and that’s very important.”

Ghanaian players in the league such as Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United), Samuel Darpoh (Amazulu), Edwin Gyimah (Black Leopards), Mohammed Anas (Polokwane City) and Nana Dwomoh Akosah-Bempah (Cape Town City FC) will have to take pay cuts to help assuage the financial pinch clubs in the PSL are facing.